The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar: CISF jawan opens fire on colleagues, kills 3

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 3:10 pm IST

The accused jawan has been identified as constable Balveer Singh who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo: Representational Image)
 (Photo: Representational Image)

Patna: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, killing three of them and critically injuring another at their unit at a thermal power station in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Thursday.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 am at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd (NPGCL) unit in the said district where the force is deployed for security duties to guard the facility.

The accused jawan has been identified as constable Balveer Singh who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the deceased personnel have been reported to be two personnel in the ranks of Head Constable (HC), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) while another HC is critical.

The CISF jawan lost his cool following a dispute over leave and fired from his rifle,

Superintendent of Police Dr Satyaprakash said.

Balveer has been arrested, they said.

"Preliminary information states that Balveer opened fire on his other colleagues, using a service rifle, in an alleged fratricide incident. While three have been killed in the firing, one another is critical and has been rushed to a nearby hospital," they said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit is deployed in the NPGCL unit as part of its mandate to secure the facility.

They said the incident took place when Balveer allegedly used his INSAS rifle to shoot his colleagues who had assembled to leave for the shift change and after the first hit, he was overpowered by others present around.

It is understood that Balveer had come back after a two-month yoga course and had some issues related to leave, they said.

NPGCL is a Joint Venture of the NTPC and Bihar State Electricity Board.

While the SP said senior officials have rushed to the spot, the CISF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Tags: central industrial security force (cisf), cisf jawan kills colleague, aurangabad
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

2

Beware: WhatsApp threat offers free internet without Wi-Fi

3

1 lakh people attempt to create 5 yoga world records in Chhattisgarh

4

Google turns to machine learning and RAISR technology to save bandwidth

5

Watch: SRK flies Kandeel, plays Garba, woos Mahira in Raees' Udi Udi Jaye

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham