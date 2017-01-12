The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

India, All India

Black money has destroyed nation, fight against it: PM to youth

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 7:31 pm IST

Narendra Modi specifically asked the youth to fight against caste discrimination, black money and untouchability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Rohtak (Haryana): Contending that black money had "destroyed" the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the youth, asking them to fight against it along with social problems like caste discrimination, untouchability and harassment of women.

Hailing the youth for their contribution to various aspects of the society, he pitched for new thinking while underlining the need for channelising the tremendous energy of the young people and preventing them from getting misled.

The Prime Minister asked the youth to focus on six social challenges -- ending of illiteracy, insensitivity, perverted thinking, failure to rise above caste considerations, ill-treatment of women and callous attitude towards the environment.

"Black money has destroyed the country... Recently we took a major decision to fight black money. The youth have put in their energy into this," he said while referring to demonetisation under which Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were withdrawn.

Modi, while addressing the 21st National Youth Festival by video conferencing, underlined that over 80 crore people aged under 35 years can contribute immensely to the social changes.

He specifically asked them to fight against caste discrimination, black money and untouchability while focusing on 3Cs -- collectivity, connectivity and creativity.

Talking about 'collectivity', he emphasised the need for unity by ending discrimination, saying it is a big power.

About 'connectivity', he said technoloogy has reduced distances and technology is the demand of time.

With regard to 'creativity', he underlined the need for new views, new thoughts and new approaches.

"If new thinking ends, the life comes to a standstill. Give priority to new thinking. Work on new thoughts...don't pay attention to what others say," he told the youth.

Tags: narendra modi, black money, demonetisation, untouchability, caste discrimination
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

MOST POPULAR

1

Mannequin act about Bengaluru Molestations is spot on

2

Nashik drivers write essay for not wearing helmet

3

AI to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

4

Haraamkhor movie review: A sinister romance gone awry

5

Can masturbation breaks at work increase productivity?

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham