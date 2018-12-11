The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018

India, All India

Results will show what people want, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 12:10 am IST

Rahul said, “We will win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and remove Narendra Modi and the BJP from the Centre by all means.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the results of the five states on Tuesday would show the country what the people wanted. He was speaking at the launch of the special edition of Hindi weekly Navjivan in Mohali.



He said all institutions, including the Supreme Court and Army, were being used by the Prime Minister for political gains, putting the country’s independence under threat.

He described the media as a tiger that can show anyone his place. “But once it starts getting leverages, it becomes a paper tiger.” He called upon journalists to do fearless journalism.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in his address, said Punjab had played a big role in India’s freedom. He recalled the historical events in which Punjab had played a key role during the freedom movement.

Dr Singh said though the Congress had played a key role in the freedom movement, the country was passing through bad times for the last four years as the freedom of the country was under threat due to secessionist forces under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi

