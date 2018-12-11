The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

India, All India

Centre 'deeply satisfied' with UK Court’s verdict on Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 10:19 am IST

MEA spokesperson said India will continue to work with British government for 'expeditious' implementation of the court order.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP | File)
 Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: India on Monday expressed “deep satisfaction” over the judgement of a UK court which ordered Vijay Mallya’s extradition after concluding that the “flashy billionaire” does have a case to answer in the Indian courts over substantial “misrepresentations” of his financial dealings.

Chief Magistrate of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will continue to work with the British government for “expeditious” implementation of the court order.

“We express our deep satisfaction at the judgement and note that justice has been delivered today. We thank the UK authorities for their help in this matter,” Kumar said.

 “We will continue to work with the UK Government for expeditious implementation of today’s court order and early extradition of Mallya to India,” he added.

Delivering the verdict at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Arbuthnot said there is a prima facie case against Mallya and that she is satisfied that his human rights would not be infringed in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he is to be held on being extradited.

The court accepted the Indian government’s contention that because Mallya has such a “high profile”, his trial in India will be under great scrutiny and he will be able to raise with the court any overly prejudicial publicity.

Addressing the jail conditions, the judge expressed her satisfaction with the evidence provided by the Indian government, describing the video of Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail as an accurate portrayal of the conditions which will apply to Mallya. However, the court made a specific reference to special medical conditions being made available to the businessman, who is described as “far from healthy”.

The court also dismissed the defence’s attempts to dispute Indian prison conditions as a bar to his extradition on human rights grounds, saying the video of the Barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where Mallya would be held, “gives accurate portrayal and has been recently redecorated”.

Tags: vijay mallya, westminster magistrates’ court, raveesh kumar, uk government, arthur jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

2

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

3

China court bans older iPhone sales

4

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

5

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham