The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 11, 2017 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 3 militants killed in encounter, search operation underway

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2017, 10:38 am IST

DGP S P Vaid said the search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the forces conducting the searches.

According to police official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 According to police official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Three militants on Monday were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said the slain militants were apparently Pakistanis.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the forces conducting the searches.

During the gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

He said their bodies along with three weapons have been recovered from the encounter site.

Vaid said on Twitter, "In unisoo Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralised by Joint team of J&K Police, RR & CRPF. It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold".

The search operation is still underway. 

Tags: encounter in handwara, search operation, militants dead, s p vaid, crpf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

2

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

3

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

4

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

5

Google Maps will soon remind you to wake up and get off the bus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham