Deeply pained by falsehood spread by Narendra Modi: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh further said that none, not even Modi can question his public service.

New Delhi: A day after Narendra Modi alleged that Manmohan Singh met with Pakistan officials over the Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress veteran on Monday broke his silence and lashed out at the Prime Minister.

“I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat,” Singh said in a statement.

The former prime minister said the Congress Party “needs no sermons on ‘nationalism’ from a party and Prime Minister, whose compromised record on fighting terrorism is well known”.

He “reminded” Modi that he had visited Pakistan without an invitation after terrorist attack in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. He also demanded that Modi reveal the reason behind inviting the “infamous” Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to Air Force Base in Pathankot to investigate a terror attack that emanated from the neighbouring country.

Rejecting the innuendos and falsehoods, Singh said his track record of public service to the country over past five decades is known to all. “No one, including Modi, can lamely question it to gain lost political ground,” he added.

The Congress leader dismissed the Modi's allegations that Singh and Mani Shankar Aiyar had discussed Gujarat Assembly elections with Pakistani officials on December 6, and conspired to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister of the state.

“The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations,” Singh said, adding that none of the Indian public servants and journalists who were present at the dinner could be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities.