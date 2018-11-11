In Telangana, BJP vows to give away 1 lakh cows every year

The manifesto also promises cancellation of surcharge fares by state-run RTC buses.

Hyderabad: The BJP, in its manifesto for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana, has proposed free distribution of one lakh cows every year.

The proposal is to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them, the Bharatiya Janata Pary’s manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar said.

Listing the use of cows in sectors such as agriculture and rural economy, Prabhakar, MLA in the recently-dissolved Legis-lative Assembly, said another proposal is to set up a ‘mini-India linguistic welfare board’.

The board would take care of the welfare of linguistic minorities, those coming to Hyderabad from other states in search of livelihood, Prabhakar said.

The manifesto is likely to be released formally early next week. The manifesto committee earlier proposed regulating sale of liquor, claiming that its unrestricted availability and consumption was leading to several social and law and order problems.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana and the governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh have seen sale of liquor only as a source of income, Prabhakar had alleged earlier. The manifesto also promises cancellation of surcharge fares by state-run RTC buses.