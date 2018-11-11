The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018

India

In Madhya Pradesh, 16 crorepati candidates worth Rs 700 cr

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 11, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2018, 1:04 am IST

The wealthy candidates who are trying their luck in the November 28 Assembly polls belong mainly to the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

The 2017-18 per capita income of Madhya Pradesh at current price is estimated to be around Rs 56,516 as against the all-India per capita income of Rs 86,879. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The 2017-18 per capita income of Madhya Pradesh at current price is estimated to be around Rs 56,516 as against the all-India per capita income of Rs 86,879. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Bhopal: At least 16 aspiring legislators in Madhya Pradesh, one of the backward (BIMARU) states in the country, own wealth and properties collectively worth Rs 700 crore.

The wealthy candidates who are trying their luck in the November 28 Assembly polls belong mainly to the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. They are among the 4,041 candidates who have filed details of their properties in affidavits along with their nomination papers. The filing of nominations for 230 Assembly seats in MP ended on Friday.

The prominent “crorepati” candidates of the BJP include minister Sanjay Pathak (Rs 121 crore), minister Bhupendra Singh ( Rs 47 crore), minister Gopal Bhargav (Rs 3.5 crore) and MLAs Chetan Kashyap (Rs 120 crore), Surendra Patwa (`38 crore), Gayatri Raj Panwar (`27 crore), Mohan Yadav (`16 crore) and Sailendra Jain (`13 crore).

Congress candidates with properties running into crores of rupees include Vishal Patel (Rs 69 crore), Sanjay Sharma (Rs 65 crore), K.P. Singh (Rs 60 crore), Alok Chaturvedy (`26 crore), Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajey Singh (`25 crore), Sachin Yadav (`23 crore), Arundoya Choubey (`11 crore) and Tulsi Silawat (`5.68 crore).

The 2017-18 per capita income of Madhya Pradesh at current price is estimated to be around Rs 56,516 as against the all-India per capita income of Rs 86,879.

