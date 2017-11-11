The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017

India, All India

WB Health dept suspends doctor for revealing dengue outbreak 'facts' on Facebook

ANI
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 3:35 pm IST

Suspension letter of the accused said his posts led to 'misinterpretation in the public and are derogatory to the hospital administration.'

Dr Arunachal Dutta Choudhury, in one of his social media posts, claimed that the hospital admitted much more than its capacity. (Photo: Facebook)
 Dr Arunachal Dutta Choudhury, in one of his social media posts, claimed that the hospital admitted much more than its capacity. (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department suspended a government doctor after he posted a message on Facebook, alleging that the authorities were suppressing facts relating to the dengue outbreak.

The suspension letter of doctor Arunachal Dutta Choudhury stated that his posts amount to "misinterpretation in the public and are derogatory to the hospital administration".

Choudhury, in one of his social media posts, claimed that the hospital admitted around 500 patients on October 6, which was much more than the capacity of the hospital. He further described how he struggled to reach the patients across scores of others lying on the floor.

"People are dying of fever. I'm trying to console them. In the death certificate, I'm writing 'fever with thrombocytopenia'... not dengue," Choudhury wrote in his post.

The doctor was posted at Barasat District Hospital, which is located about 30km north of Kolkata. 

