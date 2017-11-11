The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Jaitley messed up GST; Modi must appoint new FM: Yashwant Sinha

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 2:56 pm IST

Yashwant Sinha said demonetisation has not achieved its goal of flushing black money out of the system.

Veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also charged the BJP with resorting to lies on note ban and the new tax regime. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also charged the BJP with resorting to lies on note ban and the new tax regime. (Photo: PTI | File)

Patna: Veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday launched a fresh attack on the government, saying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had not applied his mind while rolling out GST and should be removed from his post.

Sinha, who served as finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said demonetisation has not achieved its goal of flushing black money out of the system.

He also charged the current regime with resorting to lies on the note ban and the new tax regime.

"The finance minister did not apply his mind while rolling out the Goods and Services Tax and that's why he is tinkering with GST everyday...," Sinha said on the sidelines of an event organised by former Bihar speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary on reservation.

Jaitley, he added, has made a mess of GST. "The prime minister should bring a new finance minister. I am saying this with full responsibility," Sinha said.

The former Union minister's comment came on a day the GST Council chaired by Jaitley met in Guwahati to lower the tax rate on many household items -- from the top 28 per cent slab to 18 per cent.

"Now the government is saying that out of 227 items, tax rates will be brought down from 28 to 18 per cent on around 200 items," Sinha said.

He asked whether the reduction would lead to a decline in revenue collections.

"The current structure of GST is a faulty one and that's why the government is making amendments everyday," Sinha alleged.

In his view, "tinkering" with the GST will not serve the purpose, what is needed is a complete overhaul.

In September, Sinha had blamed Jaitley for messing up the country's economy.

Jaitley returned the barb by caustically referring Sinha as "a job applicant at 80".

Sinha has suggested that a committee be formed under economist Vijay Kelkar, who had earlier headed a committee on GST, for advising the government on effective and efficient implementation of the tax.

"After one year of demonetisation, we can say that it could not wipe out black money," he said.

Both demonetisation and GST have brought down the pace of the economy, he said.

The attorney general had submitted before the apex court that the government hoped Rs 4-5 lakh crore would not return to the system, but that did not happen, he said.

"Around 99 per cent money got deposited in the banks."

People, he added, had deposited money in huge amounts in banks.

"A raid raj is going on across the country and cases are being registered under Income Tax Act. Years will go in deciding whether the deposited money was black money or not," the former finance minister said.

Ridiculing statements made by some Union ministers that stone pelting has come down in Jammu and Kashmir after the note ban, Sinha said the government was trying to give demonetisation credit for everything.

"The government is publicising it as a success but the fact of the matter is that it has not achieved its objective," Sinha said, adding that he has taken "sanyas" from electoral politics.

Tags: goods and services tax (gst), narendra modi, yashwant sinha, arun jaitley, demonetisation
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out from China Open Super Series

2

iOS 11 bug blocks Whatsapp notifications on iPhone.

3

How to get rid of that ugly notch on your shiny iPhone X? Well sort off

4

Here are signs that you are going to be very succesful

5

“Oil and Water don’t mix”, but what if they do?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham