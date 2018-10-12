The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:57 PM IST

India, All India

‘People want answers on Rafale deal, don't ignore’: Shatrughan Sinha to Centre

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 9:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 9:44 pm IST

BJP leader Shatrughan SInha also said power should be a medium to serve the people 'not to reap dividends'.

Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's remarks come amid relentless opposition attack on the government over Rafale deal. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's remarks come amid relentless opposition attack on the government over Rafale deal. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said people want answers from the government on the Rafale deal and "ignoring" the questions being raised over the agreement would not do.

His remarks come amid relentless opposition attack on the government over the deal. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who gave the clarion call of 'Sampoorna Kranti' (complete revolution), Sinha asked why PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was "sidelined" in favour of a private firm as an offset Indian partner of Dassault Aviation for manufacturing the fighter aircraft.

"The public want an answer on the Rafale deal. You have to speak up, and mere ignoring it will not do. Why was HAL which had the experience of manufacturing MiGs and Sukhoi sidelined and a 10-day-old company with (virtually) zero balance and zero experience was given the job," the BJP MP said, flanked by former party leader Yashwant Sinha and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

He said power should be a medium to serve the people "not to reap dividends".

Sinha has often spoken going against his party line and criticised the NDA government's policy. He defended his remarks attacking the government, saying, "If speaking the truth is considered as mutiny, then I am a mutineer."

"Making hollow promises, giving speeches and indulging in rhetoric will not work any more. Party is always bigger than a person and the country is bigger than the party. If I am talking in the interest of the country, then what is wrong in it?" Sinha said Jayaprakash Narayan was his inspiration to join politics.   

On demonetisation, he said it was not a decision of the party. "Had it been the decision of the party, then friend, philosopher and guide LK Advani would have known about it. MM Joshi, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and a worker like me would have known about it," he said.

After demonetisation, there was a "complicated" GST, he said. He also termed Yashwant Sinha, who quit the BJP and has been critical of the party for some time, a "source of strength" for him.

"A few days ago, Yashwant Sinha was asked to draw comparison between the Atal Bihari government and the current one headed by Narendra Modi. He said that during Atal's regime, there was lokshaahi (democracy), today there is tanashaahi (dictatorship). I had said that there is one-man-show, two-man-army," Sinha said.

The gathering burst into peals of laughter when a youth stood up and said to Shatrughan, "I love you (mujhe aapse pyaar ho gaya hai)." To which, the actor-turned-politician replied, saying, "Don't blush otherwise I will be accused of #MeToo."       

Government agencies are conducting raids on opposition leaders but their intensity has mellowed down (in view of elections), he said, adding he too was targeted. He also asked the audience to keep an eye on technical snags in EVMs during elections. "This is my dil ki baat".

Tags: shatrughan sinha, rafale deal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

2

#MeToo: Arjun Kapoor feels ‘As humans, we need to listen, understand and absorb’

3

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

4

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

5

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham