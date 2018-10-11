The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:08 AM IST

India, All India

Muzaffarpur abuse case: CBI to question 3 top officials of Bihar govt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 1:18 am IST

The agency is also probing their alleged proximity with the prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

At a court hearing, a woman hurled ink on Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: PTI)
 At a court hearing, a woman hurled ink on Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is preparing to question three senior officials of the social welfare department of the state for their alleged role in releasing funds to the accused NGO. The agency is also probing their alleged proximity with the prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

“It is suspected that three senior public servants of the revenue department of the state government played crucial role in releasing funds to the NGO belonging to Thakur. They will soon be called for questioning in connection with the case,” sources said.

The agency sleuths have already collected certain files pertaining to the shelter home.

“We are scrutinising financial records of the NGO. The CBI is collecting all relevant documents from other concerned authorities as part of its investigation into the case,” sources said.   

Besides, CBI is also planning to confront sanitation worker Gaurav with Brajesh Thakur during custodial interrogation. The agency recently arrested Thakur’s sanitation worker Gaurav, a resident of Karja in Muzaffarpur district. The sexual abuse of 34 girls over a period of time in the state government-funded shelter home came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The CBI has already frozen 20 bank accounts of Thakur.

The Supreme Court recently vacated a Patna high court order restraining the media from reporting on the probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several women were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time. After the incident came to light, an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested. Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI.

His social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June.

The CBI had carried out searches at her residence in Patna and Begusarai in August, they said.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter home case, brajesh thakur, manju verma

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham