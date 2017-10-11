The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 2 Indian Air Force Commandos killed in Bandipora encounter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 9:48 am IST

Security forces have gunned down two terrorists during the encounter in Hajin area of north Kashmir's district.

The encounter between security forces and militants in Hajin area of north Kashmir's district is underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The encounter between security forces and militants in Hajin area of north Kashmir's district is underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) commandos training with the Army were killed in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora early this morning. Two terrorists have been shot dead.

According to ANI, the two soldiers who lost their lives were from Indian Air Force's Garuda Force and were with Army for operational training.

CRPF officer Shambhu Kumar told ANI that the terrorists killed were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The gun battle broke out after the terrorists attacked the soldiers during an anti-terrorism operation early on Wednesday morning at Hajin in Bandipore district.

According to earlier reports, three security personnel had sustained injuries.

The encounter between is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: jammu and kashmir encounter, two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed, encounter in jammu and kashmir, indian air force
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

