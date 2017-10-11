J&K: 2 Indian Air Force Commandos killed in Bandipora encounter

Security forces have gunned down two terrorists during the encounter in Hajin area of north Kashmir's district.

The encounter between security forces and militants in Hajin area of north Kashmir's district is underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) commandos training with the Army were killed in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora early this morning. Two terrorists have been shot dead.

According to ANI, the two soldiers who lost their lives were from Indian Air Force's Garuda Force and were with Army for operational training.

CRPF officer Shambhu Kumar told ANI that the terrorists killed were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

2 LeT terrorists killed & 2 security personnel martyred too. Operation is underway: Shambhu Kumar, CRPF Officer pic.twitter.com/0lAvPxQ7WZ — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017

The gun battle broke out after the terrorists attacked the soldiers during an anti-terrorism operation early on Wednesday morning at Hajin in Bandipore district.

According to earlier reports, three security personnel had sustained injuries.

The encounter between is underway.

Further details are awaited.