The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

India, All India

Anupam Kher appointed FTII chairman, succeeds Gajendra Chauhan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2017, 3:07 pm IST

Chauhan, whose appointment to the post in June 2015 was opposed by FTII students, demitted office in March 2017.

Actor Anupam Kher was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. (File photo)
 Actor Anupam Kher was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. (File photo)

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

The post remained vacant for at least seven months after Gajendra Chauhan demitted office in March this year, following constant protest by film fraternity and students of the institute. Chauhan was appointed to the post in June 2015.

Students had opposed his appointment as FTII chairman, claiming that he was not fit for the job and got the position for being a BJP leader.

They went on an indefinite strike to oppose his appointment and the agitation ended after 139 days. During the politically charged agitation by the students, several political leaders had also visited FTII campus in Pune.

The FTII is an autonomous institute under the Information & Broadcasting  Ministry and funded by the Central Government. Since its inception in 1960, the institute has become India’s premier film and television institute, with its alumni becoming technicians, actors and directors in the film and television industry.

Tags: film and television institute of india, anupam kher, ftii new chairman, gajendra chauhan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

2

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

3

Woman married pet pooch she had adopted, says he is 'perfect' for her

4

Holy Cow! Google to acquire Apple for $9 billion. Is it true?

5

Reliance Jio to launch its own payments bank in December

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham