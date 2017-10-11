Anupam Kher appointed FTII chairman, succeeds Gajendra Chauhan

Chauhan, whose appointment to the post in June 2015 was opposed by FTII students, demitted office in March 2017.

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

The post remained vacant for at least seven months after Gajendra Chauhan demitted office in March this year, following constant protest by film fraternity and students of the institute. Chauhan was appointed to the post in June 2015.

Students had opposed his appointment as FTII chairman, claiming that he was not fit for the job and got the position for being a BJP leader.

They went on an indefinite strike to oppose his appointment and the agitation ended after 139 days. During the politically charged agitation by the students, several political leaders had also visited FTII campus in Pune.

The FTII is an autonomous institute under the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and funded by the Central Government. Since its inception in 1960, the institute has become India’s premier film and television institute, with its alumni becoming technicians, actors and directors in the film and television industry.