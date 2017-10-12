7th pay commission: 7.58 lakh university, college teachers to get massive salary hike

The revision will enhance teachers' pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800, and will be applicable from Jan 1, 2016.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the teaching faculty of central and state universities, and colleges aided by the government.

The revision in the pay scales of teachers and other equivalent academic staff, as approved by the Cabinet, would be in the range of 22 to 28 per cent. This will enhance the teachers' pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800.

The approved pay scales would be applicable from January 1, 2016.

“The annual Central financial liability on account of this measure would be about Rs. 9,800 crore,” the government said in a press release.

The decision will benefit the teaching staff in 106 universities/colleges that are funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Teachers at 329 universities, which are funded by state governments, and 12,912 government and private aided colleges affiliated to state public universities would also benefit from the decision.

“In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 Centrally Funded Technical Institutions viz. IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, NITIE. Etc,” the release said.

For the state government funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective states. The Central Government will bear the additional burden of the states on account of revision of pay scales.

“The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent,” the government said in the release.