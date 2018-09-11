Dissidence in Rajasthan BJP before Amit Shah’s visit

Mr Meghwal is co-convenor, which is like double whammy for Mr Bhati.

Jaipur: A day before BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Jaipur, dissidence has resurfaced in the party. Rajput leader from Bikaner and a member of chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s camp, former minster Devi Singh Bhati, has expressed dissatisfaction over the recently constituted election management committee in the state.

Mr Bhati has asked for a review of the election management committee. The seven times MLA, who won continuously since 1980 before losing it in ‘Modi Wave’ in 2013, has alleged that people with no mass base have been included. He is considered to be close to chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The 72-year old leader, who surprised everyone a couple of months ago by declaring that he would not contest election anymore, is reportedly aggrieved by rising graph of his intraparty rival Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is MP from Bikaner and a union minister in Modi government. Mr Meghwal was district collector of Bikaner before joining politics ahead of previous Lok Sabha election and is said to have strained relations with Mr Bhati, who is also upset that another Union minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gaining prominence in the party. In the past, he had opposed Mr Shekhawat’s appointment for the post of state president. While, Mr Shekhawat has been made convenor of the election committee; Mr Meghwal is co-convenor, which is like double whammy for Mr Bhati.