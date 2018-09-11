The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

Allegations against me false, baseless: Mehul Choksi in video statement

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 1:07 pm IST

Mehul Choksi said that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities.

Choksi in the video said, 'All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen.' (Photo: File)
 Choksi in the video said, 'All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a first video statement, fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi defended himself by saying that all allegation made by Enforcement Directorate are false and baseless.

Choksi in the video said, "All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen."

Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India for Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud has put out a video statement for the first time since he was named in the case.

Prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is absconding and is currently in Antigua.

Choksi further told that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities.

"The passport authorities revoked my passport altogether in view of which I was immobilize. On February 16, I received an email from the passport office which said that my passport has been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India. On February 20, I sent an email to the regional passport office, Mumbai, requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any reply from the regional passport office," he said.

Choksi further alleged that he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his passport.

"The regional passport office did not give an explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and how I was a security threat to India. Hence, as my passport was suspended, there was no question of surrendering the same," stated Choksi.

His statement comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to extradite Choksi to India under the diplomatic provisions.

Tags: pnb fraud case, enforcement directorate, mehul choksi, video statement
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

2

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

3

Genes are key to academic success, says study

4

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

5

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham