15 killed as state-run bus falls into valley in Telangana

20 others were injured after the bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off ghat road near Shanivarapet village.

Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers died and 20 others were injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a valley in Jagtial district Tuesday, officials said.

The bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley resulting in the accident, they said.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus.

"The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon. At least 15 people have died in the mishap...20 others were injured and they have been shifted to different hospitals," Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.