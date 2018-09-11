The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018

India, All India

15 killed as state-run bus falls into valley in Telangana

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

20 others were injured after the bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off ghat road near Shanivarapet village.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers died and 20 others were injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a valley in Jagtial district Tuesday, officials said.

The bus returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley resulting in the accident, they said.

Over 40 passengers were travelling in the bus.

"The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon. At least 15 people have died in the mishap...20 others were injured and they have been shifted to different hospitals," Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.

Tags: telanagana, bus accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

