J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with forces in Kulgam

During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Saturday following specific information about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.