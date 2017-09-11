J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with forces in Kulgam

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 09:10 AM IST
Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Saturday following specific information about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official said.
During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.