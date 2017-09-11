The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 11, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with forces in Kulgam

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 8:07 am IST

During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Saturday following specific information about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Tags: terrorists killed, kashmir unrest, cordon and search operation, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

