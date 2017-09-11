The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

INX Media case: SC to hear plea filed by Karti Chidambaram on September 18

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 2:59 pm IST

The apex court issued a no stay order on a lookout notice against Karti till further hearing in the case.

Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Karti Chidambaram on September 18 for final disposal in connection with INX Media case.

The apex court issued a no stay order on a lookout notice against Karti till further hearing in the case.

On September 1, the apex court refused Karti Chidambaram's plea to move abroad and had made it clear that he cannot leave India, and till then the lookout notice will continue.

The CBI, the probe agency in the case, alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The apex court had earlier directed Karti to appear before the probe agency in the case.

The Madras High Court had directed Karti to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against him in a bribery case.

The high court informed Karti that he would have to take his petition to the Delhi High Court, as the case does not come under the jurisdiction of Madras High Court.

Karti had moved the court after the Supreme Court asked him to appear before the CBI in New Delhi, to help the investigating agency with its probe.

Earlier in August, the Madras High Court had stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others.

The apex court had later said that it would review the High Court order cancelling the LOC issued by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

On May 16, the CBI raided Chidambaram's residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The raids were regarding a 2007 case, in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval.

An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media.

Tags: karti chidambaram, supreme court, inx media case, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

2

Woman in Queensland delivers baby weighing 6 kgs

3

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

4

Apple all set to renew iPhone look at age 10

5

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham