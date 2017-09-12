The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, All India

Indian railways to be revolutionised with bullet train project, says Piyush Goyal

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 9:10 pm IST

The 500-km railway will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Western India, with services planned to commence in 2023.

Goyal, speaking on the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, said that train has not seen a sigle accident in Japan. (Photo: ANI)
 Goyal, speaking on the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, said that train has not seen a sigle accident in Japan. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the bullet train project, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country's rail network will be transformed and revolutionised with the initiative.

Recently appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking on India's most ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, said that train has not seen a single accident in Japan.

"It has been a zero accident train in Japan and I am sure the track record will remain the same in India," Piyush Goyal said.

Also read, PM Modi, Shinzo Abe to kickstart bullet train plan September 14

Goyal said, "The coming of bullet trains to India will not only boost employment, but also will help India to export it."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given directions for a holistic development of the Indian Railways," Goyal said, adding, India's transport sector is all set to change and "it is indeed a matter of celebration."

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will also be visiting India to attend the 'Bhoomi Poojan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rs. 97,636-crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail link, using Japanese bullet-train technology.

Also read, Modi-Abe to lay foundation stone for India's first bullet train

During the visit, Prime Minister Abe will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and is expected to serve as the "top salesman" for the adoption of the Shinkansen technology by other Indian railway systems, with China also aiming to win orders for the projects, the Japan Times had reported, earlier in August.

The 500-km railway will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Western India, with services planned to commence in 2023. This train is based on Japanese high-speed technology called Shinkansen, known for its safety and comfort.

Also read, Bullet train direction to change?

India has pledged to build high-speed railways, focused on the four major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

When Prime Minister Modi went to Japan last November, he travelled by Shinkansen with his Japanese counterpart from Tokyo to Kobe to visit a bullet-train plant of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., a maker of Shinkansen cars.

Tags: piyush goyal, bullet train, shinzo abe, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'These kids are my inspiration': Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

2

Study reveals how fat exits the body when you lose weight

3

Scientists develop device to generate electricity from flowing blood

4

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

5

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham