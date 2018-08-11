The Asian Age | News



TMC dubs Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata as 'flop show'

Published : Aug 11, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
'After flop meeting, BJP is looking for excuses. They are saying their meeting was blacked-out,' TMC said.

'Amit Shah doesn't understand the culture of Bengal and even insulted it with his blatant lies. If he doesn't apologise within next 72 hours we will take legal action against him,' said Derek O'Brien. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress today dubbed the rally of BJP president Amit Shah a "flop show" and refuted the charge that the TV coverage of his meeting was blacked-out due to pressure from the ruling party.

Shah, who addressed the rally at Mayo Road in the city on Saturday, criticised the ruling TMC for blacking out news channels which covered his programme. "You can blackout channels, but our BJP workers will carry my message to every corner of the state," he said at the meeting.

"Amit Shah's meeting was a flop show, he has insulted Bengal today. He doesn't understand the culture of Bengal and even insulted it with his blatant lies. If he doesn't apologise within next 72 hours we will take legal action against him," said Derek O'Brien.

Refuting the charges, the TMC said in a statement, "The BJP has just concluded another flop show in #Bangla. After the flop meeting, BJP is looking for excuses. They are saying their meeting was blacked-out. Black outs and blackmailing is what BJP does. Do not insult the media. All showed. We challenge BJP. Either they prove it or resign".

