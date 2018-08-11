The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, All India

4 injured after under-construction flyover collapses on NH 28 in UP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 11:16 am IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy.

At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday morning. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday morning. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday morning.

Two more people are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

No reports of causalities have been reported yet.

Eyewitnesses said the iron beams supporting the flyover appear to have sank into the ground, resulting to the collapse. The area has been witnessing rain for the last two weeks.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

People with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV that the portion of the flyover was being constructed by contractors directly employed by the road transport and highways ministry. Sixty per cent of the construction work was complete.

The local administration had inspected the flyover last week itself, the people said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy.

The chief minister has also asked the local authorities to clear the debris to ensure traffic is not affected.

A similar incident took place on May 15, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.

Tags: uttar pradesh, basti, yogi adityanath, national highway 28
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham