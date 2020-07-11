Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

822,570

27,728

Recovered

516,206

20,246

Deaths

22,144

520

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu130261846941829 Delhi109140846943300 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3370021787845 Karnataka3341811878471 Telangana3222410123339 West Bengal2710917348880 Andhra Pradesh2542213914292 Rajasthan2317417620497 Haryana1993414904290 Madhya Pradesh1665712481638 Assam15537984935 Bihar1433010251111 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   All India  11 Jul 2020  True to encounter script, Vikas Dubey's wife says he deserved his fate
India, All India

True to encounter script, Vikas Dubey's wife says he deserved his fate

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 11, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2020, 10:36 am IST

Father, relatives stay away from funeral, neighbours keep stony silence in gangster's village

Father, relatives stay away from funeral, neighbours keep stony silence in gangster's village
 Father, relatives stay away from funeral, neighbours keep stony silence in gangster's village

Kanpur: If the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey followed the long-standing template of a ‘police encounter’, the aftermath too has followed a script developed in recent years for such purposes. In Kanpur, outside the mortuary where the gangster’s body was taken after his killing on the road from Ujjain, police officers were fed laddus and showered with petals, an observance that was first invented in Hyderabad when police killed three men who allegedly had raped a veterinary doctor.

At the crematorium where Vikas Dube’s body was reduced to ashes, even his wife said her husband had been “wrong” and deserved "this fate". But then Richa Dube also lashed out at mediapersons, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.

Dubey was shot dead Friday morning by the UP police who claimed he tried to flee when the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. Dubey had allegedly masterminded the killing of eight policemen on July 2 when they went to arrest him at his village Bikru.

The killing has been described by civil rights groups and opposition political parties as a murder by the police.

A large number of policemen were there at Dubey’s final rites in Kanpur, apparently to maintain security. Superintendent of police (rural) Brijesh Srivastava told reporters that the gangster’s brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari performed the last rites at the electric crematorium in the presence of Vikas Dubey’s wife and son.

Emerging from the crematorium, Richa Dubey looked agitated and said, “Yes, yes, yes. Vikas did wrong and he deserved this fate.”

After the last rites, policewomen took Richa and her son in their vehicle to an undisclosed location. No police official was ready to say whether or not they were let off later.

Earlier, Vikas's father Ram Kumar Dubey too distanced himself from the gangster and justified police action. “Whatever the police did was right,” he had said and declared that he would not attend the last rites.

Dubey's other relatives and neighbours too did not turn up for the cremation despite police urgings.

In Vikas Dube’s village of Bikru, there was eerie silence outside the demolished house of the gangster. About 60 policemen were posted to the site after news broke that he had been killed in an encounter.

The house was demolished by the Kanpur district administration on Saturday. The policemen sat on bed stands under a Neem tree and responded to media personnel’s questions with stony silence.

The house is around 18 km from Chaubeypur police station, where a new station officer has taken over after all the policemen posted there were shunted out after the Vikas Dubey gang ambushed and killed eight cops who went to arrest him.

The new SHO, however, politely refused to speak.

Locating Dubey's house was not very difficult as everybody in neighbouring villages knows by now where the dreaded criminal lived in the area. They were willing to tell the direction.

But, the scene at Dubey's village Bikru was quite opposite: people remained indoors and refused to speak about him and the killing of eight cops he was alleged to have masterminded.

Dubey was accused of masterminding an ambush at his Bikru village on the night of July 2. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed, triggering a manhunt for him.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested him in Ujjain. He was being brought back to Kanpur by UP police, who claim they shot him when he tried to escape.

Tags: vikas dubey, vikas dubey encounter, up police encounter, ujjain encounter, up gangster vikas dube
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

Latest From India

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of Ladakh border situation with service chiefs

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

India should avoid 'strategic miscalculations', be China's partner: Chinese ambassador

Representational image. (AFP)

Indian and Chinese officials review border situation through video conference

Bombay High Court

Why reveal names of COVID-19 patients? it involves privacy: Bombay High Court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham