The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

SC slams Centre for 'lethargy' over protection of Taj Mahal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 1:40 pm IST

The top court termed the issue of Taj's protection 'a hopeless cause', and said that it will hear the matter daily from July 31.

IIT Kanpur will assist and assess the air pollution level in and around the Taj Mahal, Centre told SC. (Photo: File)
 IIT Kanpur will assist and assess the air pollution level in and around the Taj Mahal, Centre told SC. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not taking steps to protect the world heritage site, Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause". 

The apex court said that authorities have been lethargic towards the upkeep of the Taj Mahal. It also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the monument.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection. 

The Centre, in its reply, said that a special committee has been set up to find the source of pollution in and around Taj and suggest measures to prevent it. IIT Kanpur will also assist and assess the air pollution level in and around the Taj Mahal. 

The committee will submit its report in four months time, the Centre told SC.

The top court said that it will hear the matter on a daily basis from July 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: taj mahal, supreme court, discolouring of taj mahal, unesco world heritage site
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham