The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

Is homosexuality crime? Centre says it will ‘leave decision to wisdom of SC’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 1:02 pm IST

'We leave it to the wisdom of the court,' Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing petitions under the provision that criminalises homosexuality. (Photo: File | Representational)
  On Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing petitions under the provision that criminalises homosexuality. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Centre today put the onus of deciding the fate of Section 377 on the Supreme Court.

"We leave it to the wisdom of the court," Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who’s appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the apex court began hearing petitions under the provision that criminalises homosexuality.

The senior most judges are hearing a bunch of petitions that call for scrapping of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that prescribes life term in jail for gay sex.

Replying to ASG Tushar Mehta, on the day 2 of the hearing today, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said: "So you are leaving it to our wisdom whether 377 deals with crime and whether it should be as a crime or not we will deal with it?"

During the hearing on Tuesday, before a bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhorta, clear signals emerges in favour of decriminalising Section 377 of IPC.

The bench said it would only examine the "correctness" of its verdict of 2013 cancelling a Delhi High Court judgment that said the law criminalising gay sex was "unconstitutional".

In May, the apex court decided to hear the plea filed by Indian Institute of Technology's LGBT alumni association seeking scrapping of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, in April, Ashok Rao Kavi of Humsafar Trust and Arif Jaffar also filed petitions against Section 377.

Tags: section 377, supreme court, tushar mehta, lgbtq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham