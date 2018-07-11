The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

After video shows cloth used to repair fractured track, Central Railway clarifies

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

A rail fracture was reported between Mumbai's suburban Govandi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour Line at 6:32 pm.

The track was repaired within half an hour, but a video was soon circulated, which claimed that only a piece of cloth was used to tie up the fractured rail. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  The track was repaired within half an hour, but a video was soon circulated, which claimed that only a piece of cloth was used to tie up the fractured rail. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: After a video of railway employees "tying" a fractured piece of track with a cloth went viral on social media, the Central Railway hastened to clarify that the cloth was only used as a marker.

A rail fracture was reported between Mumbai's suburban Govandi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour Line at 6:32 pm. The track was repaired within half an hour, but a video was soon circulated, which claimed that only a piece of cloth was used to tie up the fractured rail.

Railway officials soon spotted the video online and immediately clarified that the cloth was used only to mark the point of fracture, and not used to bridge the crack, as was claimed in the video. They also said that paint could not be used to mark the crack due to heavy rain in and around Mumbai.

"The fish plate was intact....since paint does not stick in the rain, the cloth was used for marking instead of paint....safety was not compromised at all," a statement by the Central Railway said.

Samir Jhaveri, an RTI and passenger rights activist, however, demanded an inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Services on all three lines of the suburban railway in Mumbai -- Western, Central and Harbour -- were severely hit by torrential rain on Tuesday.

Tags: mumbai suburban railway, fractured track, central railway, railway track
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham