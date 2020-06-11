Uddhav warns strict curbs in Maharashtra if rules violated

Under the relaxations, the Maharashtra government has allowed shops, markets and market areas to function for full working hours

Mumbai: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be enforced again strictly if the relaxations offered by the state government result in worsening the situation. If people continue to defy the lockdown norms, we will have no option but to implement it strictly, warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

After more than two months of rigorous lockdown, the state government has offered several relaxations to people under ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 8. However, large crowds at public places and the failure in maintaining social distance have threatened to nullify the benefits of the lockdown.

Expressing huge concern over this, Mr Thackeray said, “We will have to be very careful as the coronavirus threat is not over yet. The state government is monitoring the situation closely. If the relaxations prove to be threatening the lives, the government may have to impose the lockdown sternly.”

We now have to learn to live with the virus. The lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume. But the crowds on roads have increased substantially after the relaxations. People have been allowed to take a walk, but there was a tremendous rush for it. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it. Safe distance should always be maintained, he added.

Under the relaxations, the Maharashtra government has allowed shops, markets and market areas to function for full working hours. In addition to this, private offices have been given permission to operate with 10 per cent of strength.

The Chief Minister reiterated his demand for resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for movement of staff on essential services duty. “We have been asking the Centre for resumption of local trains in Mumbai. The BEST services are also not running at full strength. Because of lack of transport, many people are not able to travel,” he said.