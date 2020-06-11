Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
India, All India

Uddhav warns strict curbs in Maharashtra if rules violated

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jun 11, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2020, 10:26 am IST

Under the relaxations, the Maharashtra government has allowed shops, markets and market areas to function for full working hours

Children play football along the sea-facing promenade of Mahim Chowpaty during evening hours, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI photo
  Children play football along the sea-facing promenade of Mahim Chowpaty during evening hours, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be enforced again strictly if the relaxations offered by the state government result in worsening the situation. If people continue to defy the lockdown norms, we will have no option but to implement it strictly, warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

After more than two months of rigorous lockdown, the state government has offered several relaxations to people under ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 8. However, large crowds at public places and the failure in maintaining social distance have threatened to nullify the benefits of the lockdown.

Expressing huge concern over this, Mr Thackeray said, “We will have to be very careful as the coronavirus threat is not over yet. The state government is monitoring the situation closely. If the relaxations prove to be threatening the lives, the government may have to impose the lockdown sternly.”

We now have to learn to live with the virus. The lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume. But the crowds on roads have increased substantially after the relaxations. People have been allowed to take a walk, but there was a tremendous rush for it. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it. Safe distance should always be maintained, he added.

Under the relaxations, the Maharashtra government has allowed shops, markets and market areas to function for full working hours. In addition to this, private offices have been given permission to operate with 10 per cent of strength.

The Chief Minister reiterated his demand for resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for movement of staff on essential services duty. “We have been asking the Centre for resumption of local trains in Mumbai. The BEST services are also not running at full strength. Because of lack of transport, many people are not able to travel,” he said.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, maharashtra lockdown, coronavirus in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Mumbai police grills Arnab Goswami over his ‘provocative comments’

Supreme Court. (ANI)

Palghar lynching: Supreme Court seeks Maharashtra government's response on pleas

Bombay high court has directed the government of Maharashtra to furnish details of the health condition of HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang. ( Photo- Twitter)

PMC bank scam: Bombay High Court seeks info on health condition of Wadhawans

Representational image. (Isro/Twitter)

Soon, private sector can also use Isro facilities: Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham