Bhopal records highest one-day spike in virus cases

The tally of confirmed cases in Bhopal has jumped to 1958

Students wearing protective masks undergo thermal screening before appearing in the higher secondary school examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Bhopal: Bhopal on Wednesday reported the highest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 78 people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the tally of confirmed cases in Bhopal has jumped to 1958.

Bhopal has reported total 136 fresh cases of coronavirus positive in the last two days.

Death toll due to the deadly virus in the city has climbed to 65, even as 1326 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far here.

“It is a positive sign that the recovery rate (in Madhya Pradesh) has improved to 64 percent”, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Indore continued to top chart of confirmed cases in the state with the city recording 3830 coronavirus positive cases by Wednesday afternoon.

The city has recorded 159 deaths so far.

As on Wednesday afternoon, Madhya Pradesh has reported 9930 coronavirus positive cases and 420 deaths.

However, 6729 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered.