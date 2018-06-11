The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 11, 2018

India

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to Delhi's AIIMS, says BJP

Published : Jun 11, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
93-year-old former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS for routine check-up and investigations.

 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee, 93, was the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full five-year term. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday for routine check-up and investigations.

According to a press release issued by the BJP, Vajpayee would be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

Vajpayee, 93, was the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full five-year term, as a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he is also a recipient of India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, which was conferred on him in 2015.

