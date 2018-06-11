The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

India, All India

Ahmedabad lesbian couple commits suicide after throwing baby into river

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

'The two women committed suicide due to complications arising out of their lesbian relationship,' the official said.

The couple purportedly mentioned in the suicide note that they had 'distanced themselves from the world so they could unite, but the world did not let them live'. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
Ahmedabad: Two women in a lesbian relationship committed suicide after throwing a three-year-old child of one of them in the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Monday, the police said.

The women jumped into the Sabarmati after scribbling a note along the riverfront’s concrete walkway near Ellisbridge, said an official at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station. They purportedly mentioned in the suicide note that they had “distanced themselves from the world so they could unite, but the world did not let them live,” he said.

One of them, who was married to a man and had a three-year-old daughter, first threw the child into the river before jumping along with the other woman into the water body by tying themselves with a ‘dupatta’, he said.

The deceased were identified as Asha Thakor (30), Bhavna Thakor (28) and Megha (3). The women worked for a private company in Rajoda village of Ahmedabad district. It’s not known yet who the mother of the child is.

While Asha Thakor lived in Bavla area, Bhavna Thakor resided in Rajoda village, the official said.

Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

