The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka people don't know to sing national anthem: Goa Sena leader

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

Goa and Karnataka are locking horns over the sharing of Mahadayi or Mandovi river water. 

Shiv Sena Goa unit president Shivprasad Joshi (Photo: ANI)
 Shiv Sena Goa unit president Shivprasad Joshi (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: Shiv Sena Goa unit president Shivprasad Joshi on Sunday said many people in neighbouring Karnataka cannot sing the national anthem, remarks that could trigger a political controversy. 

"People in Goa are patriots. I know many students who can sing complete 'Vande Mataram' unlike Karnataka where many people do not even know how to sing the national anthem and they also do not know our national fathers," Joshi told reporters.

Goa and Karnataka are locking horns over the sharing of Mahadayi or Mandovi river water. 

Praising Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, whose entry is banned in Goa, he said Muthalik has done a commendable job in Karnataka and he is a protector of women. 

"When Sri Ram Sene workers went to the Mangalore pub (in 2009) to make our sisters understand that it is not fair to indulge in pub culture, parents of a girl who was alleged to have been assaulted by the Sene workers, thanked Muthalik. The parents said Muthalik was doing the right job of protecting women," the Sena leader said. 

He said though the Sena did not demand a ban on "pub culture", but it is against the "late night affairs outside these places". 

"You visit a pub in the night at 12 and you find girls and boys sitting outside and drinking. Is this fair? We don't mind what tourists do here, but when it comes to local boys and girls, it is our duty to educate them," Joshi said. 

Responding to a question on the ban imposed on Muthalik's entry, he said the Sena would support the Sri Ram Sene if they want to do good work for Goa. 

"Even any Muslim organisation wants to come to Goa and do some good work, we will back them," he said.

Tags: national anthem, vande mataram, shivprasad joshi
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK gives epic reply to girl named Sejal who 'thanks' him for 'turning her into a meme'

2

US girl sheds and grows skin daily due to rare condition

3

Google Pixel XL 2 appears online, sports Snapdragon 835

4

Oldest Trump son fires off 80-plus tweets in support of dad

5

Amazon’s Alexa-based smartwatch now available in India for Rs 13,900

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham