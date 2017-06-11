J&K: Pak Rangers violate unprovoked ceasefire on BSF in Ramgarh; Army retaliates

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

Ramgarh (J&K): The Pakistan Rangers on Sunday violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10:45 am.

The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages have been reported

In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9:45 am.

