

SC stays Calcutta HC’s order on West Bengal rural poll

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 11, 2018, 6:11 am IST
Following this, the State Election Commission said the panchayat polls would be held on May 14 as scheduled.

 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Calcutta high court order asking the West Bengal State Election Commission to accept nomination papers filed through email for the panchayat elections, and directed the poll body not to declare candidates who have won unopposed as winners.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra termed as “worrying” the high court order allowing email filing of nomination papers and the nearly 17,000 candidates of the ruling party winning unopposed. But the bench, that also comprised Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, did not agree to the submissions that the poll process was vitiated and should be stayed, saying there were several judgments which held that once the poll process has begun, it cannot be interfered with by any court.

