With Covid19 cases on rise, Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas

Mumbai: With continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30 and further.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while on others it will become stricter.

He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.