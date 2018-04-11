The Asian Age | News

Civilian dead, 3 security personnel injured in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 11:38 am IST

Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar: A civilian was killed and three security forces personnel injured on Wednesday during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said a gunbattle broke out between the militants and security forces in the early hours. Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said.

Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes, they said, adding that some civilians were injured.

The officials said a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital. It was not immediately known how the deceased got injured, they said.

Tags: militants, kashmir encounter, search operation, security forces, civilians injured
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

