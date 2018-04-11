The Asian Age | News

AAP removes Kumar Vishwas as party in charge for Rajasthan

ANI
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 6:14 pm IST

AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh told media that Vishwas did not devote 'enough time' to work in Rajasthan, hence axed.

Kumar Vishwas has had a rocky relationship with AAP leadership for a long time. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday removed Kumar Vishwas as its Rajasthan in-charge, replacing him with National Treasurer Deepak Bajpai.

The development is being seen as part of a strategy to prepare the AAP for the upcoming state polls.

Vishwas has had a rocky relationship with AAP leadership for a long time.

Earlier in January, Vishwas derided party president Arvind Kejriwal over him not being nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in April, he had disapproved Kejriwal's decision to apologise to several opposition party leaders including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in defamation cases.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

