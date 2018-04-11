The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

India, All India

3 civilians, Army jawan killed in J&K's Kulgam district

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

Police sources said that clashes between a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and security forces broke out on Wednesday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Three civilians and an Army jawan were killed during a fire fight and simultaneous street clashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

The police sources said that the clashes between a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and the security forces broke out on Wednesday morning after the latter laid siege to Wani Mohalla of Khudwani area in Kulgam.

At least, two gunmen are believed to have been trapped inside a private house.

The officials said a cordon-and-search operation was launched jointly by the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles, the counter-insurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following a tip off about the presence of militants in Wani Mohalla. While soldiers were moving into the locality, gun shots were heard and this ensued the encounter, said a local resident.

During the initial exchange of gunfire, three security personnel suffered grievous injuries, the sources said adding that they were rushed to Srinagar’s 92 Base Army hospital where one of the Army jawan succumbed to his injuries.

While the fire fight was underway, surging crowds made repeated attempts to relocate to the encounter site and soon clashed with the security forces, the officials said.

The security forces opened fire on alleged stone-pelters, killing three persons including 16-year-old Bilal Ahmad Tantray of Qoimoh village of Kulgam. The other slain civilian has been identified as Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh. The third youth, Faisal Illahi, who was injured in the shooting succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital.

The police officials said they may have been caught in crossfire between holed up militants and security forces but added that proper investigation alone will determine how they were killed.

The Army said that the identity of the deceased soldier will be disclosed only after family members were informed about his death.

Reports stated that the security forces also used batons and fired teargas canisters and pellet shotguns to quell the protests, injuring about 35 people.

Meanwhile, the authorities have placed key separatist leaders under house arrest, closed educational institutions in Kulgam and in a neighbouring district. It has also suspended train services between Srinagar and Banihal and snapped mobile internet services in southern parts of the Valley.

The civilian killings in Kulgam have sparked off protests in some other parts of the Valley including north western town of Sopore.

Tags: militants, kashmir encounter, search operation, security forces, civilians injured
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

2

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

3

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

4

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

5

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham