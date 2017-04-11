The Asian Age | News

UP ministers find bureaucrats absent, but ACs are on

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Keshav Maurya said the govt would ensure that all work related to the event is completed by October 2018.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: After UP CM Yogi Adityanath set up new parameters of governance and administration, his ministers are now continuing to play a proactive role.

UP minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi, on Monday, conducted a surprise check at the Krishi Bhawan and found majority of officers abset or late.

Mr Shahi reached the Krishi Bhawan at 10.10.am and found most of the employees absent. He got the gates locked and waited for the latecomers who were later let off with a terse warning.

Another UP minister Mohsin Raza, who holds the minorities’ welfare portfolio, also inspected the Warf Board office where all but one of the 17 employees were found absent. In some rooms, fans and air conditioners were on even though there was no one there.

Mr Raza sat in the office waited till all the employees came in. He then told them that this was the final warning and they will have to face action if they did not mend their ways.

Meanwhile, UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya has said that the state government would soon convene a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the roadmap for the Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in 2019 in Allahabad.

He said the government would ensure that all work related to the event is completed by October 2018.

Tags: yogi adityanath, keshav maurya, mohsin raza
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

