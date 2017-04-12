16 arrested in Alwar lynching incident, 11 of them for 'transporting cows'

According to police, 16 persons were illegally transporting cows on April 1 when 'cow vigilantes' caught five of them and thrashed them.

Jaipur: As many as 16 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of cows and lynching of a man in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said today.

Eleven persons were arrested for illegal transportation of cows and five others were apprehended in connection with the lynching of 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, Investigating officer Parmal Gurjar said.

He said all of them are under judicial custody.

According to police, 16 persons were illegally transporting cows on April 1 when 'cow vigilantes' caught five of them and thrashed them badly.

The remaining 11 persons were caught by police and placed under arrest.

One of those thrashed, Pehlu Khan, died during treatment on April 3, while others are undergoing treatment, police said.

Gurjar said efforts were on to trace the remaining accused involved in the lynching incident.