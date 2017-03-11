The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, All India

SSB in line of fire on Nepal border

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 3:34 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 3:32 am IST

DIG-rank officer to probe killing of Nepalese national.

Nepalese students protest outside the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. (Photo: AP)
 Nepalese students protest outside the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Sashastra Seema Bal, the border guarding force for the Indo-Nepal border, has ordered a court of inquiry into allegations of firing in which a Nepalese national was killed. Even though SSB has denied reports of any firing by its troops but since allegations were serious a fact finding inquiry has been ordered. The probe will be conducted by a DIG-rank officer.

National security advisor Ajit Doval also called up Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda and expressed his condolence over the death of Nepalese citizen while promising investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, SSB claimed that situation along the border in Lakhimpur Kheri area remains tense and Nepalese people were shouting anti-India slogans. “It is alleged in the media that one Nepalese citizen has died due to SSB firing. The SSB officials concerned have denied any firing,” a statement by the security force said.

“The situation is tense today and a large number of Nepalese people have gathered on the spot again and resorted to shouting anti-India slogans and stone-pelting. Local officers and SSB officers are on the spot,” it added.

The ministry of external affairs has said that India has sought the post-mortem and forensic reports from Nepal of its national who is alleged to have been killed in SSB firing. The incident has led to protests in Nepal.

The SSB claimed that clashes were first triggered on Wednesday when some local Nepalese people gathered near pillar no 200 in the Basai area of Pilibhit and tried to construct a culvert.

Officials claimed that these people were stopped from carrying out any construction activity as earlier the authorities from both sides had agreed to allow construction of culvert only after conducting a joint geological survey.

“But yesterday, again in the morning, a group of Nepalese people gathered at same site and started pelting stones on SSB personnel and local police and administrative authorities on duty,” the SSB said. Nine SSB personnel and 34 Indian civilians were injured in the stone pelting incident.

Following the violence the local police fired a teargas shell, two were fired by the Nepal police to “disperse the crowd” on Thursday. The situation was brought under control by the intervention of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur Kheri and Nepalese authorities in Kanchanpur.

SSB officials claimed that they were yet to receive the post-mortem report of the deceased youth as there were some reports suggesting that he might have died due to some liver ailment. “The exact cause of death would be know only after we receive the post-mortem and other relevant forensic report,” an official added.

The SSB works under the command of the Union home ministry and is tasked with guarding the 1,751 km long Indo-Nepal border. Out of this Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts- Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Tags: sashastra seema bal, ajit doval, indo-nepal border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham