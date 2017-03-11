The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

UP polls: 'Overjoyed' Modi hails Shah, thanks people for 'unprecedented support'

ANI
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 7:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 7:52 pm IST

'Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of people of India. We believe in power of 125 cr Indians,' he said.

BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took the occasion to thank for the support it gained from different sections of the society.

An overjoyed Prime Minister took to twitter to express his emotions. "Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening," he tweeted.

Modi also congratulated BJP chief Amit Shah and other party bearers for the their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.

"I salute the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. They have tirelessly worked hard at the grassroots level & won the confidence of the people," he tweeted.

"Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians," he added.

Prime Minister Modi took the occasion to thank the people of Punjab for giving the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance the oppotunity to serve them for ten years. The rule of the alliance now comes to an end with the trends in Punjab show the Congress leading with 76 seats, the AAP leading in 23 seats and the BJP-SAD leading in 18 seats.

"I thank people of Punjab for giving @Akali_Dal_ & @BJP4Punjab the opportunity to serve for 10 years & for the support we got in these polls," the Prime Minister tweeted.

So far, the trends show the BJP gaining 317 out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance getting 57 seats and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is leading with 56 seats.

In Goa, a close contest between the BJP and the Congress is brewing as the former has won 12 seats, while the latter is leading with 14.

In Manipur, the Congress is leading with 24 seats, with the BJP with 22.

Meanwhile in Punjab, Congress is leading with 74 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 20, SAD 15 seats, and the BJP has got only three seats.

Tags: assembly election results 2017, narendra modi, up polls, uttarakhand polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

2

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

3

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

4

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

5

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham