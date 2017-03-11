The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017

India, All India

CBSE makes six subjects must for Class 10 boards

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 3:30 am IST

If a candidate wishes to reappear for the failed subject, he/she can appear in compartment exam.

CBSE has also decided to do away with seven academic electives and 34 vocational subjects for class 12 because of low enrolment numbers. (Representational image)
New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) modifying its assessment scheme for Class 10, students appearing for board examination next year will be required to study six subjects instead of five.  

Currently, Class 10 students have to study five subjects — two languages, social science, mathematics and science. They also have a choice of studying a vocational subject as an additional course.

However, from the 2017-18 academic year, it will be compulsory to study a vocational subject. The CBSE has remodelled its assessment scheme for schools offering vocational subject as compulsory subject under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The CBSE offers two streams in Class 10 — vocational and academic.

Those opting for academic stream have to study five subjects — two languages, social science, mathematics and science. They have an option to chose an additional subject.

However, those opting for the vocational stream will have to compulsorily study the sixth subject under the NSQF with the remodelled assessment scheme being implemented from 2017-18 academic year.

According to a CBSE circular if a candidate fails to pass in any one of the three elective subjects — science, social science, mathematics— then the vocational subject will replace it.

“The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination,” it added.

Students will have 13 options to choose from for the sixth subject, some of which include Dynamics of Retailing, Automobile Technology, Introduction to Tourism, Basic Agriculture, Banking and Insurance and Health Care Services among others.

“Out of the total 100 marks, the board exam will be of 50 marks, and 50 marks are allocated to internal assessment/practical exam. A candidate will have to score 33 per cent marks in both board exam and practical exam to pass the subject,” the circular added.

In another major decision, the CBSE has also decided to do away with seven academic electives and 34 vocational subjects for class 12 because of low enrolment numbers.

The schools have been advised to stop offering human rights, gender studies, philosophy, creative writing and translation studies, heritage craft, library and information science, graphic design and theatre studies as academic electives. 34 vocational subjects, which have also been dropped from the list, include poultry nutrition and physiology, health education, communication, confectionery, music aesthetics, first aid and emergency medical care and integrated transport operations.

