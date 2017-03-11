The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017

India, All India

BJP tampered with EVMs, have written to EC: Mayawati on UP poll loss

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 2:20 pm IST

Mayawati challenged Modi and Amit Shah to once again conduct the election on a paper ballot if they were so sure of their victory.

BSP chief Mayawati at a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 BSP chief Mayawati at a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) leading in just 18 seats out of 403 in the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday, party chief Mayawati lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, claiming that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the state had been tampered with.

“Either the EVMs did not accept votes other than for BJP, or the votes of other parties have gone to BJP in the EVMs,” Mayawati said in a press conference immediately following the results.

“The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate. Yet, most votes in Muslim majority constituencies have gone to BJP. This makes it evident that voting machines were manipulated,” she claimed.

“I have written to Election Commission in this regard. People no longer have faith in EVM machines,” Mayawati alleged.

Mayawati challenged Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to once again conduct the election on a paper ballot if they were so sure of their victory.

The BJP soared to victory in the Hindi heartland on Saturday, leading in over 300 seats in what may turn out to be a three-fourths majority when counting is over. The SP-Congress alliance of CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi put up a poor show, with leads in only 67 seats.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

