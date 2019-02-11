Priyanka’s ‘Mission UP’ begins today with Lucknow roadshow, Rahul says ‘excited’

Priyanka’s entry into active politics is likely to pose fresh challenges to the ruling BJP that has won 71 of the 80 seats in UP.

The grand roadshow is likely to and pass through places such as Hussainganj and Hazratganj before culminating at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary incharge of east UP, will be arriving in Lucknow today for her visit to the politically crucial state after formally joining politics.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

लखनऊ आ रहा हूँ|



प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा जी और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया जी साथ होंगे|



दोपहर करीब 12 बजे, लखनऊ के हवाई अड्डे से पार्टी मुख्यालय तक रोड-शो का आयोजन किया गया है|



आप सभी से मिलने को उत्साहित हूँ| pic.twitter.com/H0yuBQvthM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2019

Priyanka and Scindia will stay in the state for next three days to hold meetings with office bearers and chalking out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka’s entry into active politics is likely to pose fresh challenges to the ruling BJP that has won 71 of the 80 seats in UP. This move by Congress came in the wake of a tie-up between the Samajwadi Party and the Bhaujan Samajwadi Party for the Parliamentary polls.

However, Priyanka and Scindia have an uphill task in the most populous state of the country. The congress had secured only two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.