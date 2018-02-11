The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 PM IST

India, All India

MP: Unable to fix factions, Cong turns to 'Vastu-shastra' before polls

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2018, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2018, 11:53 am IST

After consulting 'vastu' experts, the party has removed 3 toilets located on the ground floor of the 4-storey building.

'We have cast out the bad omen from our house. Now things will change for us,' a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh said. (Photo: PTI)
 'We have cast out the bad omen from our house. Now things will change for us,' a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh said. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The Congress, which has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 14 years, is leaving no stone unturned, it seems, to revive its political fortunes in the poll-bound state and stop the BJP from retaining power.

Removing the 'vastu dosh' (architectural defects) from its party's state headquarter office is one such move, which the opposition party feels, will bring good luck and improve its prospects to be back at the helm of affairs in the state.

After consulting 'vastu shastra' experts, the party has removed three toilets located near its spokespersons' room on the ground floor of the four-storey office complex - 'Indira Bhawan'- in Shivajinagar area in the state capital. 'Vastu shastra' is a traditional Hindu system of architecture, which literally means 'science of architecture'.

"We consulted 'vastu shastra' experts and as per their advice removed three toilets, including the one attached to my room," Madhya Pradesh Congress chief spokesman K K Mishra said.

"The 'vastu dosh' (defects in the office complex) stand removed now," he added.

Another Congress leader said, "We have cast out the bad omen from our house. Now things will change for us."

Indira Bhawan, which had been inaugurated by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in March 2006, is currently abuzz with activities and witnessing closed-door meetings ahead of the elections, due by the end of the year.

Party leaders from Delhi have been increasingly paying visits to the office to chalk out strategies for the elections.

"We are going to win the 2018 assembly elections for sure. The party leaders and workers have been working day in and day out," Mishra said.

When asked about how his party plans to tackle the factionalism and bickering that is plaguing the state unit, the Congress leader claimed that the party has almost got rid of it.

He, however, revealed that the party may not project a chief ministerial face for the polls as the infighting has not been completely obliterated.

"We are unlikely to project a chief ministerial face for the assembly polls. If we project one leader, the other groups may start creating trouble," he added.

Tags: vaastu shastra, madhya pradesh congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

2

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

3

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

4

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

5

Scottish distillery creates world’s strongest gin

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham