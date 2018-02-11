The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 11, 2018

Arun Jaitley signals comfortable fiscal health in 2018-19

Published : Feb 11, 2018
Updated : Feb 11, 2018

The finance minister also brushed aside any immediate need to worry about rising global oil prices

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday expressed confidence that there will be no more fiscal slippages in meeting the deficit targets and that the financial position is likely to be comfortable in 2018-19.

Finance minister said that the last decision of the Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, to keep interest rates unchanged was a “balanced decision”.

“... As far as fiscal situation is concerned, I see next year to be more comfortable as far as revenues are concerned. I cannot see at this stage that there would be any slippages,” he said.

The finance minister also brushed aside any immediate need to worry about rising global oil prices and said an assessment should not be made on hypothetical crude prices.

