The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 11, 2017 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

India, All India

Brazen UP minister threatens to set local journalist on fire

PTI
Published : Feb 11, 2017, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2017, 8:43 pm IST

The journalist has filed a complaint with the police and has handed over the mobile audio of the alleged threat.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Radhey Shyam Singh. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
 Uttar Pradesh Minister Radhey Shyam Singh. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Kushinagar: In a Taliban-like diktat, Uttar Pradesh Minister Radhey Shyam Singh allegedly threatened to set a local journalist afire for not supporting him during the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

Kushinagar goes to polls on March 4 in the penultimate phase of the seven-phase Assembly elections ending March 8.

The journalist has filed a complaint with the police and has handed over the mobile audio of the alleged threat to the Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Raju Babu Singh.

Singh said he had received the complaint and the matter would be investigated.

In the past too, the minister was accused of abusing and threatening local government officials over phone.

Earlier, another Uttar Pradesh Minister, Ram Murti Singh Verma, was booked along with five others in connection with the killing of a journalist Jagendra Singh by allegedly setting him on fire in Shahjahanpur district in June 2015.

Jagendra had made a Facebook post against the minister regarding his alleged involvement in illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

Tags: up polls, radhey shyam singh, journalist
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham