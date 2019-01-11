The Asian Age | News

27-yr-old Haryana singer arrested for duping man of Rs 60 lakh after notes ban

The accused Shikha Raghav, a stage singer. was declared proclaimed offender since she was evading arrest from last 2 years, police said.

However, no recovery has been made from the accused, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)
New Delhi: A 27-year-old Haryana-based stage singer was arrested for allegedly duping a retired government officer of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of exchanging old currency notes during demonetisation in 2016, police said on Thursday.

The accused woman identified as Shikha Raghav is a stage singer. She was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court since she was evading arrest in the case from last two years, they said.

After receiving tip-off about her location in Haryana, the accused was held on Wednesday and brought to Delhi the next day, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

However, no recovery has been made from the accused, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Raghav used to perform stage shows in several religious and other programmes in Delhi and adjoining states, the police officer added.

In 2016, the accused and her friend Pawan participated in a Ramlila in north Delhi where she came in contact with an organiser of the event who was a retired paramilitary officer, the DCP said.

During demonetisation, the accused Raghav and Pawan had allegedly assured the retired officer and his family members that they can get the old notes exchanged with new ones, she said.

On the pretext, the two accused took money from them and fled, the officer added.

Following a complaint filed by the retired officer, a case was registered at Roop Nagar police station and an investigation was taken up, the officer said.

Subsequently, Pawan was arrested while Raghav was on the run, police said.

