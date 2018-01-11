Man who sent 104 satellites into space is new Isro head

Sivan is currently director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum.

New Delhi: Rocket specialist Sivan K. was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for a three-year term. He replaces A.S. Kiran Kumar, whose term ends January 14.

It was Mr Sivan’s expertise that helped Isro send 104 satellites in a single mission, setting a world record in February last year.

The announcement comes two days ahead of the proposed historic launch of the Isro’s 100th satellite along with 30 others in a single mission from Sriharikota.

He graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in aeronautical engineering in 1980 and completed master of engineering in aerospace engineering from IISc, Bengaluru in 1982.