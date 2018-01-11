The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018

India, All India

Man who sent 104 satellites into space is new Isro head

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 2:49 am IST

Sivan is currently director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum.

Sivan K.
 Sivan K.

New Delhi: Rocket specialist Sivan K. was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for a three-year term. He replaces A.S. Kiran Kumar, whose term ends January 14.

It was Mr Sivan’s expertise that helped Isro send 104 satellites in a single mission, setting a world record in February last year.

The announcement comes two days ahead of the proposed historic launch of the Isro’s 100th satellite along with 30 others in a single mission from Sriharikota.

Mr Sivan is currently director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum.

He graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in aeronautical engineering in 1980 and completed master of engineering in aerospace engineering from IISc, Bengaluru in 1982.

